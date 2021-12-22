Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 9.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 50,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,989,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

