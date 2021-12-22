Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 4.8%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get Concierge Technologies alerts:

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter.

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.