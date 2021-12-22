Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

