Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $239.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

