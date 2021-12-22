CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 295,713 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $912.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $7,310,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.