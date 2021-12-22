Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Corning by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,009,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 469,402 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

