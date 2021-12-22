Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Shares Down 0.2%

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Cosmos Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services and education business. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial Logistics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Business. The Specialty Commercial Logistics segment provides timely and reliable logistics and delivery services to commercial clients and offers service to the cable supply industry.

