Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.60. 10,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

