Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.09 and last traded at $77.09. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Covivio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.