Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.