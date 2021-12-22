Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells $506,808.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,850. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

