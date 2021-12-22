Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

CRCT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,670. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,116,591 shares of company stock worth $27,147,569 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

