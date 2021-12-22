Critical Analysis: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.73%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Axonics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$7.23 million N/A N/A Axonics $111.54 million 22.59 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -29.74

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01%

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Axonics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

