Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Eight Capital

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.06 million and a P/E ratio of -137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,644,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,848,975.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

