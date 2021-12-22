Critical Survey: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) versus Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -18.76% -17.84% Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69%

11.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -6.84

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westwater Resources and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 353.22%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.