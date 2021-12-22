CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $14,117,018.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average is $251.52. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.24 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

