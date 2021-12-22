Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,010.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.00 million and $27,010.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,443,020 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

