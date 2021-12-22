CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CTS worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. CTS’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

