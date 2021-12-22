Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 700.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

NYSE CMI opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.68. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.