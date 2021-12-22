Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

