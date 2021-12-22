Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

