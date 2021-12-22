Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

