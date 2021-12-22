Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

TAK stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

