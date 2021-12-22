Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 3,204 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

