Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

