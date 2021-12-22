Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.62. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 862 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.