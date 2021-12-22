Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.