Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

DRI opened at $142.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

