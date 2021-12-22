Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

