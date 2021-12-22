Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

