David Croucher Sells 25,000 Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057.

CVE PFM opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.