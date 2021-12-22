Davies of Abersoch Buys 638 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,155 ($28.47) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,164.75).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($28.00) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,692.50).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,116 ($27.96) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,608 ($21.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($32.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,178.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.86) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.