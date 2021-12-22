Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

