Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

