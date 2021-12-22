Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,972 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $406.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

