Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,858 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.56 and its 200 day moving average is $425.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

