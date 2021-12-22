Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.80

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 4,996 ($66.01), with a volume of 58481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,005 ($66.12).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($58.13) to GBX 5,300 ($70.02) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($52.32) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 97.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,980.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,834.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.79), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($252,594.53).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

