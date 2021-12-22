Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,033 shares of company stock worth $77,354 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.