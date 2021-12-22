DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.81 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $179,717.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

