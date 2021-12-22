DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 42,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94. DENSO has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

