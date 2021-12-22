Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,945. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

