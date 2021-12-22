Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The company had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.