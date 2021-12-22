Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) & Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Critical Survey

Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 15.88 -$1.72 million ($0.40) -394.77

Dewey Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -2.37% -2.26% -1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 1 7 1 3.00

Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $206.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud, and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

