Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.56) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.47) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.13) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,989.33 ($52.71).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 4,002.87 ($52.89) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.66). The firm has a market cap of £93.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,778.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.57) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,164,288.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $90,606,438.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

