DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.73

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 140703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

