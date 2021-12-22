DiaSorin S.p.A. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.26.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux cut DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average of $195.21. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

