Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $631,367.60

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $631,367.60 and $5.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00392770 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

