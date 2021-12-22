Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

