Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $77,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,673,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 1,470,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

