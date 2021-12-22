Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DDL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 76,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

